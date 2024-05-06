The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A 10-month-old girl who was allegedly abducted in New Mexico after her mother died has been found by police, according to an FBI announcement on Monday.

One suspect has been taken into custody, according to the FBI.

The child, identified as Eleia Maria Torres, vanished after her mother and another woman died from “apparent gunshot wounds” while visiting Ned Houk Park near Covis, New Mexico, on Friday afternoon. Covis is about 100 miles southwest of Amarillo, Texas.

Investigators identified the women as Samantha Cisneros, who was Eleia’s mother, and Taryn Allen. Both women were 23-years-old.

Police discovered that one of the women had been with their infant child. Investigators discovered “an infant car seat, an infant stroller and a small baby bottle at the scene,” determined that one of her children was missing.

An Amber Alert was issued on Friday once polie confirmed that Eleia was missing.

Eleia's older sister was still at the park when police arrived. She was treated for a head injury and is expected to recover fully, according to a police report.

“Our hearts are with the victim and her family during this incredibly difficult time,” Deputy Chief of Clovis Police Trevor Thron said during a Saturday press conference. “And we fervently hope for swift and complete recovery.”

Investigators did not provide details about Eleia's condition or the precise means by which she was located.

Police said Eleia’s father was cooperative and worked with investigators during their search for the missing child.

“Through interviews with family members, investigators learned Samantha Cisneros was the mother to the young female child found at the scene and was also the mother to a 10-month-old child, Eleia Maria Torres,” police said during a news conference on Sunday.