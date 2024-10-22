Baby shot dead by toddler who found loaded gun in car

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A baby has been shot and killed by a toddler who got hold of a loaded gun while in a parked car outside a medical center in Texas, according to authorities.

Three children, aged 3, 2, and 10-months-old, and a woman were sitting inside a vehicle in the parking lot of the Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Affairs Hospital in San Antonio on Monday afternoon, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told the San Antonio Express.

Police said that one of the two older children found a rifle in the trunk of the car and accidentally pulled the trigger.

The gun fired, with a bullet striking the baby, police said.

First responders carried out life-saving efforts at the scene but the infant was pronounced dead.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner has since identified the 10-month-old as Khamari Khols Lang.

“What we have here today is a terrible, terrible tragedy,” McManus said at a press briefing on Monday.

Police on the scene of the shooting in San Antonio ( KSAT )

Police have not confirmed what relation the woman and children are to each other but KSAT12 reported that the children are siblings and that the four were visiting the hospital for an appointment at the time of the accident.

At present, no charges have been brought in connection to the infant’s death.

The Independent has contacted San Antonio Police for comment.