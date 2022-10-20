Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Three-year-old accidentally shoots and kills 15-month-old baby in Pennsylvania

The victim, a 15-month-old baby, was located on the floor with a gunshot wound to the face

Andrea Blanco
Thursday 20 October 2022 20:49

Philadelphia shootings: 4 dead, 20 shot including 2-year-old in deadly first fall weekend

A three-year-old fatally shot a baby in Pennsylvania, police say.

The accident occurred at a residence on Woodward Street and South Christian Street, the Lancaster Bureau of Police said in a statement. Officers arrived at the scene around 7.05pm on Tuesday after the shooting was reported.

The victim, a 15-month-old baby, was found on the floor of the home with a gunshot wound to the face. Paramedics rendered lifesaving measures but the infant died at the scene.

On Wednesday, authorities confirmed that the shots were fired by a three-year-old and said that adults were being questioned in regard to the incident.

The grandfather of the baby told local news station WGAL that the toddler is a relative.

Recommended

“Officers secured the residence and identified witnesses and involved persons. Detectives from the Lancaster City Bureau of Police Criminal Investigative Division responded to the location and worked tirelessly through the night and into this morning investigating this incident,” the department said in the statement.

No arrests have been made in the case as of Wednesday.

Pastor Carmen Morales, who spoke with WGAL, shared a GoFundMe page created to raise money for funeral costs.

“It’s a sad, sad picture to see. I pray that the community will come together and really show up,” Ms Morales told the outlet.

Authorities have asked anyone with information to call the Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in