Three-year-old accidentally shoots and kills 15-month-old baby in Pennsylvania

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A three-year-old fatally shot a baby in Pennsylvania, police say.

The accident occurred at a residence on Woodward Street and South Christian Street, the Lancaster Bureau of Police said in a statement. Officers arrived at the scene around 7.05pm on Tuesday after the shooting was reported.

The victim, a 15-month-old baby, was found on the floor of the home with a gunshot wound to the face. Paramedics rendered lifesaving measures but the infant died at the scene.

On Wednesday, authorities confirmed that the shots were fired by a three-year-old and said that adults were being questioned in regard to the incident.

The grandfather of the baby told local news station WGAL that the toddler is a relative.

“Officers secured the residence and identified witnesses and involved persons. Detectives from the Lancaster City Bureau of Police Criminal Investigative Division responded to the location and worked tirelessly through the night and into this morning investigating this incident,” the department said in the statement.

No arrests have been made in the case as of Wednesday.

Pastor Carmen Morales, who spoke with WGAL, shared a GoFundMe page created to raise money for funeral costs.

“It’s a sad, sad picture to see. I pray that the community will come together and really show up,” Ms Morales told the outlet.

Authorities have asked anyone with information to call the Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301.