An officer for Baltimore’s police department has died a week after she was shot in an ambush.

The officer, Keona Holley, had been sitting in her patrol car in Curtis Bay, Baltimore, when she was approached by two men and shot last Thursday.

According toThe Baltimore Sun, the 39-year-old was shot twice in the head, , once in the leg and once in the hand.

She was afterwards taken to a hospital where her health had been deteriorating in recent days, police said.

On Thursday, her family ended her life support and Holley died shortly after.

The Baltimore Police Department also tweeted a tribute to the officer.

Charges were meanwhile filed against two men – Elliot Knox, 31, and Travon Shaw, 32 – in connection with the shooting.

They also face charges for a second shooting that killed a 38-year-old man, Justin Johnson, shortly after Holley was ambushed.

Police say the second shooting occurred in Yale Heights, a Baltimore neighborhood about 10 miles away from Curtis Bay.

Reports suggest police were able to recover two gunsand ballistic evidence associated with the two shootings, however there is no clear motive.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.