A Las Vegas bartender has filed a lawsuit against his employers for allegedly being forced to pay back money that was robbed from the business at gunpoint.

Edward Parker, 42, was finishing his shift at Lodge Hualapai on 4 December 2020 when a gunman entered the bar and pointed his weapon at him.

Mr Parker was forced to kneel on the ground with his hands on his head while the gunman took all the cash available at the counter, the lawsuit said. The intruder allegedly made off with nearly $4,000 (around £3,000).

“Edward was terrified during the ordeal and feared for his life,” the lawsuit said.

However, hours later, his employers told him it was his job to pay the money back. They offered him a repayment contract and forced him to work in unfavourable conditions, the lawsuit said. It added that Mr Parker was worried about losing his job and therefore signed it.

Over the next few months, an amount of $300 was reportedly deducted from each paycheck until it equalled the amount stolen by the gunman. The lawsuit also said that this harassment by his employers led him to “major anxiety” and “panic attacks”.

However, he had no option but to continue working, he said in the lawsuit.

His ordeal did not end with the repayment. He was later demoted to “extra board” status, which meant that he would be called in for work only when the bar required it, instead of having a regular job. For months, he did not get any work and now lives outside the state.

Two people were arrested in connection with the robbery. The lawsuit stated that no evidence was found by the police of Mr Parker’s involvement in the incident.

“There is no evidence whatsoever that Edward knew these individuals or had anything to do with their actions,” the complaint said.

This isn’t the first time The Lodge, which is made up of several restaurant locations across the Las Vegas Valley, has faced a lawsuit. In 2016, the company was sued by past employees who alleged that they were paid below the minimum wage.