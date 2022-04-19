All charges have been dropped against Barry Morphew just days before his murder trial was scheduled to start, as investigators believe they are close to finding the body of his missing wife Suzanne.

Fremont County Judge Ramsey Lama dismissed the charges against Mr Morphew on Tuesday morning after prosecutors filed a motion asking the court to dismiss the charges without prejudice.

Dismissal without prejudice means that the charges can be filed again at a later date.

DA Linda Stanley said in the motion that they believe investigators are close to finding Ms Morphew’s body in a “remote and mountainous” region close to the Morphew family home where she was last seen alive.

The mother-of-two vanished without a trace back on Mother’s Day 2020 after she reportedly left the home she shared with her husband in Chaffee County, Colorado, to go on a bike ride.

Mr Morphew told police he left his wife that morning to travel to a construction job.

The 49-year-old has never been seen or heard from since. She is presumed dead but her body has never been found.

Mr Morphew, her husband and the father of their two daughters, was arrested and charged with her murder in May 2021 - almost exactly one year to the day from his wife’s disappearance.

As well as first-degree murder, he was also charged with tampering with a human body, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a dangerous weapon and attempting to influence a public servant

The murder trial was scheduled to begin on 28 April.

According to the prosecutor’s motion filed on Tuesday, investigators have “for some time” been focusing their search for the missing mother on “a single location”.

However, the search is currently being hampered by extreme weather and snowpack conditions.

If Ms Morphew’s remains are found in the location, this could provide crucial evidence to either support or refute murder charges against her husband.

In the filing, prosecutoers also argued that the court had excluded their “best evidence” from being presented at trial.

Earlier this month, the judge ruled that 12 of the prosecution’s 14 expert witnesses could not testify at Mr Morphew’s trial and that data including GPS location data, cellphone and truck data could also not be presented to the jury.