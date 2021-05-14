MAGA fan accused of murdering his wife and using her ballot to vote for Trump

Prosecutors have charged a Colorado man with murdering his wife and then fraudulently casting her vote for Donald Trump .

“I know she was going to vote for Trump anyways,” Barry Morphew allegedly told investigators.

According to KDVR , Mr Morphew had previously been charged with first-degree murder in the disappearance of his wife, Suzanne, who has been missing since Mother’s Day weekend 2020. In addition, he now faces a felony charge of forging public documents and a misdemeanour mail-in ballot offence.

Mr Morphew has not yet pleaded to any of the charges brought against him.

Casting a ballot for another person is voter fraud – a crime that Mr Trump has persistently and baselessly accused his enemies of committing in the 2020 election. Mr Morphew says he didn’t know it was illegal.

“I didn’t know you couldn’t do that for your spouse,” he told the fbi"> FBI .

Investigators say they knew something was amiss when a Chaffee County clerk told them they’d received a ballot from Suzanne Morphew in October. She had been missing since May. The ballot was missing Suzanne’s signature, but Barry’s was on it as a witness.

Last month, the FBI asked Mr Morphew why he cast his wife’s ballot while she was missing.

“Just because I wanted Trump to win,” he answered, adding that the “other guys” were cheating anyway.

“I just thought, give him another vote,” he reasoned.

The devoted MAGA fan is currently being held at Chaffee County Jail. His bond in the new forgery case has been set at $1,000, but he is already being held without bail for the murder charge.