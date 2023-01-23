Chilling video emerges of suspect trying to abduct Lowe’s worker mid-shift

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Disturbing surveillance footage captured the moment a suspect attempted to kidnap a female employee from a Lowe’s hardware store in Oklahoma.

Police in the city of Bartlesville said the man grabbed her by the throat, and then attempted to force her into his SUV parked just outside the store entrance last Tuesday.

The surveillance video shows the suspect pin the woman up against a sales display and then drag her away in a headlock as her feet skid across the floor.

“Finally, she caught a co-worker’s attention,” Bartlesville police captain Andrew Ward told KTUL. “He was able to come and help her.”

The suspect then fled the store before police arrived. They were able to recover his SUV vehicle.

Bartlesville police said they identified the man in the video as Quincy Wilson, and he was arrested in Tulsa, 45 miles south of Bartlesville, on Wednesday.

Mr Ward told News9 an alleged kidnapping from a workplace was extremely rare, and the incident appeared to be random.

Grab & Go. Man (Quincy Wilson) attempted to abduct a female employee at a Lowe’s in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. ** note the sign on the shelving. pic.twitter.com/OloMfOXqfu — John Curtis (@Johnmcurtis) January 19, 2023

He said police had responded to a call earlier in the day where a person matching Mr Wilson’s description had walked into a nearby office, and turned off the lights.

The attempted kidnapping appeared to be premeditated, as the SUV had been parked in a secluded loading bay directly outside the hardware store’s side entrance, police said.

According to inmate records on the Washington County Jail, Mr Wilson is facing one charge of kidnapping and is in custody on $150,000 bond.