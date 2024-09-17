Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



A breakthrough has been made in the search for a hiker who vanished without a trace on a Colorado mountain almost 20 years ago.

Michelle Vanek, 35, a mother of four, was last seen two decades ago while hiking to the summit of the Mountain of the Holy Cross in Minturn with her friend Eric Sawyer.

The pair were almost at their destination when Vanek started to feel tired and decided to head back down. Sawyer continued making his way to the peak, hoping to catch his friend during his descent, but she was never seen again.

In the years since, only a single boot belonging to the missing hiker was found.

But, after renewed efforts from five women in the Vail Mountain Rescue Group and a female archeologist from the U.S Forest Service, many personal items including clothing, a small backpack, hiking poles and a set of keys matching the car Vanek was driving that day have recently been recovered.

The items will now all be sent for DNA and forensic analysis.

“It was important for us to have a women’s perspective at the top of the mountain which had not been done before,” Emily Brown, a member of the search party, told 9news.

Vanek was exhausted as she approached the summit, she told her hiking companion in 2005 ( CBI )

“Our president Scott Beebe had a dream last year that he though Michelle’s remains or soul did not want to be found by a male.”

Vanek’s disappearance on September 24, 2005, sparked a large-scale, seven-day search that involved 220 people. It was, at the time, the largest search in Colorado history, but sadly proved to be inconclusive as no evidence was uncovered, Vail Daily reported.

Vail Mountain Rescue search commander Tim Cochrane told Vail Daily at the time: “It’s truly a mystery as to where Michelle is.

“That’s probably the most baffling thing — we’ve put five different search dogs where we know she was — and they haven’t found anything.”

Michelle Vanek never returned home after a hike to the Mountain of the Holy Cross (pictured), Colorado, in 2005 ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Ever since her disappearance in 2005, police marked Vanek as a cold case on file.

Nearly 20 years later, Eagle County Sheriff’s Office believes the recent discovery “offers a glimpse” into Vanek’s final moments on the mountain.

“The search team never lost sight of the goal to bring Michelle home,” they said.

20-years-later, a female-led search team recovered items belonging to the missing woman ( CBI )

“Each item serves as a reminder of the strength of the human spirit, the unwavering dedication of these volunteers, and the enduring hope of a family waiting for answers.

“While these items are undergoing forensic testing to confirm their connection to Michelle, the emotional weight of this discovery is already deeply felt.

“These personal items are tangible connections to a life that touched so many.

“This discovery offers a moment of hope for Michelle’s family, friends, and the volunteers who have worked tirelessly, even as they await further confirmation.”

Police officials confirmed the area where her items were found will remain protected out of respect for Vanek’s memory and future search efforts.