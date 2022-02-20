The sister and brother-in-law of infamous Ponzi scheme mastermind Bernie Madoff have been found dead in a suspected murder-suicide, according to a report.

Sondra and Marvin Weiner, of Valencia Lakes, were found dead on Thursday at their home west of Boynton Beach, BocaNewsNow.com reported. They were both in their 80s.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office told the website that a murder-suicide investigation is underway, but would not confirm the names of the deceased. An internal email sent to homeowners in the neighbourhood and obtained by BocaNewsNew, however, noted the “tragic situation on Barca Boulevard regarding the passing of Sondra and Marvin Weiner. Our thoughts and condolences go out to their family. There is currently an investigation pending.”

Bernie Madoff ran the largest Ponzi scheme in history. He pleaded guilty to 11 federal felonies in 2009 and died last year in prison at the age of 82.

Before they moved to Valencia Lakes, the Wieners lived in BallenIsles, a private country club community where Serena and Venus Williams also previously owned a home. The Wieners had to sell their Palm Beach Gardens home, however - worth about $850,000 - after they allegedly lost millions in Madoff’s scam.

“My family’s a victim,” their son, David, told the New York Post in 2009. “More so than anybody else. It’s very painful.”

The couple moved into a home nearly a third of the price in Valencia Lakes, about a half-hour south of their previous tony address.