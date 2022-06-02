Beverly Hills police mocked for bragging about catching thief who took woman’s cup of Starbucks

‘So glad they handled this dangerous individual. He was going after croissants next’

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Friday 03 June 2022 00:21
(Instagram/BHPD)

The Beverly Hills police department has bragged on social media about its officers catching an alleged coffee thief who took a cup of Starbucks from a store in the ritzy California city.

The department, made famous in the Eddie Murphy movies, re-posted a video of its officers returning a woman’s coffee after a short chase on foot. The video was originally posted by the Beverly Hills Unified School District account on Instagram.

“We are so grateful to BHPD for keeping us safe wherever we go in the (Beverly Hills)” they wrote in a caption of the video of officers returning to the store with the pilfered beverage in hand.

And the police department added a playful caption of their own to the video.

“Cop Catches Coffee Caper at Starbucks. #NoCallTooSmall #answerthecall #joinbhpd #starbucks #coffee #brew #grande #drip #latte #espresso #bean.”

Social media users were quick to poke fun at the department for the video – and the chase.

“Great reaction time on a coffee caper. Now catch the ppl who stole $9 million in jewelry,” wrote one Instagram user.

“So glad they handled this dangerous individual. He was going after croissants next,” added another.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in