Woman crushed to death by industrial bread maker at factory

A 22-year-old woman was killed while working at an industrial bread-making factory.

Bibiana Arellano Delabra, of North Carolina, was operating a large industrial mixing machine when something went wrong and she was crushed in the process, according to ABC11.

First responders tried but failed to save Ms Delabra at the food plant, Automatic Rolls of North Carolina, on Saturday.

Also known as Northeast Foods, the company is reportedly one of the largest suppliers of buns, rolls and bread in the United States.

Ms Bibiana’s parents told ABC11 they were seeking legal counsel and would not comment further.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) investigators are probing the cause of the death.

In a statement to the outlet, the family-owned company said they were devastated by the "tragic loss" of their employee in an accident.

"Initial reports by emergency responders have deemed this event an accident and we remain committed to working with OSHA and all pertinent parties to conduct a thorough and comprehensive investigation into this unthinkable tragedy," the statement said.

"We have been in touch with the victim’s family and deeply regret the pain this is causing. Our employees will be receiving on-site counselling as we collectively grieve and process this loss."