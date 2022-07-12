Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man who allegedly killed friend while fishing claims ‘Bigfoot’ influenced him

Larry Sanders ‘appeared to be under the influence of something’

Bevan Hurley
Tuesday 12 July 2022 17:06
Police say Oklahoma murder suspect claims 'Bigfoot' told him to do it

A murder suspect accused of strangling his friend while fishing has claimed “Bigfoot” made him do it.

Oklahoma man Larry Sanders, 53, was with Jimmy Glenn Knighten, 52, at the South Canadian River near the city of Ada on Saturday when a confrontation ensued, according to a press release from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Mr Sanders allegedly struck and strangled Mr Knighten, according to the authorities.

Pontotoc County Sheriff John Christian told WAFB that deputies to reports of a homicide on Saturday afternoon.

They said Mr Sanders “appeared to be under the influence of something”, and had admitted to his family that he had killed his friend.

Larry Sanders, 53, has been charged with murder after claiming ‘Bigfoot’ made him kill his friend

(Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation)

“His statement was that Mr Knighten had summoned ‘Bigfoot’ to come and kill him, and that’s why he had to kill Mr Knighten,” Sheriff Christian told WAFB.

Search agencies were only able to locate Mr Knighten’s body on Sunday afternoon.

Recommended

Investigators and the medical examiner’s office are working to establish the circumstances of his death.

“You still have to prove all the elements of the crime, and that what the suspect is telling you is actually what happened,” Sheriff Christian said.

Mr Sanders has been charged with first-degree murder and could face the death penalty, under Oklahoma state law.

He is being held in the Pontotoc County Jail.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in