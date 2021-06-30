Bill Cosby punched his fist in the air and his lawyer said “he’s feeling free” just hours after the actor walked out of a Pennsylvaniaprison.

The 83-year-old entertainer took part in a press conference outside his mansion after being released when the state’s Supreme Court overturned his sexual assault conviction.

Mr Cosby had served two years of a three to ten year sentence for drugging and attacking Andrea Constand at his home in 2004.

The court ruled that an agreement that Mr Cosby had made with a previous prosector meant that he could not be charged in the case.

He was convicted of sexual assault at a retrial in 2018, and denied parole earlier this year for failing to take part in any sexual offender programmes in prison.

Mr Cosby said that he would rather serve all ten years behind bars than show any regret, and has always insisted that his encounter with Ms Constand was consensual.

Mr Cosby did not speak at the press conference.

“We’ve said from day one, we just didn’t think he was treated fairly. And that...the system has to be fair, and fortunately the Supreme Court agreed with us,” said one of his lawyers Brian Perry.

“He’s happy, his wife is happy. The system only works if it’s fair to all sides. That’s the bottom line.”