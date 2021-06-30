Bill Cosby has broken his silence on his sex assault conviction being overturned after he was released from a Pennsylvania state prison.

The TV star had served two years behind bars until the state’s Supreme Court ruled that a deal with a previous prosecutor meant that he should never have been charged with attacking Andrea Constand.

“I have never changed my stance nor my story. I have always maintained my innocence,” said Mr Cosby in a Twitter post, along with a picture of him raising his fist.

“Thank you to all my fans, supporters and friends who stood by me through this ordeal. Special thanks to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court for upholding the rule of law.”

Mr Cosby, 83, could have served up to a ten year sentence after being convicted in 2018 of drugging and attacking Andrea Constand at his home in 2004.

The Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that an agreement that Mr Cosby had made with a previous prosector meant that he could not be charged in the case.

He was convicted of sexual assault at a retrial in 2018, and denied parole earlier this year for failing to take part in any sexual offender programmes in prison.

Mr Cosby said that he would rather serve all ten years behind bars than show any regret, and has always insisted that his encounter with Ms Constand was consensual.

Ms Constand said that the decision to overturn the conviction was “disappointing” and that it “may discourage those who seek justice for sexual assault.”

“Today’s majority decision regarding Bill Cosby is not only disappointing but of concern in that it may discourage those who seek justice for sexual assault in the criminal justice system from reporting or participating in the prosecution of the assailant or may force a victim to choose between filing either a criminal or civil action,” she said in statement.

And she added: “Once again, we remain grateful to those women who came forward to tell their stories, to DA Kevin Steele and the excellent prosecutors who achieved a conviction at trial, despite the ultimate outcome which resulted from a procedural technicality, and we urge all victims to have their voices heard. “

Ms Constand reported Mr Cosby to the police in 2005, a year after the alleged attack, but then-District Attorney Bruce Castor, who defended Donald Trump at his second impeachment trial earlier this year, declined to press charges.

Mr Cosby then gave a deposition in the civil suit brought against him by Ms Constand, which he settled for more than $3m in 2006.

In 2015 a federal judge unsealed the testimony given in that case, which was used by the current District Attorney to re-open Mc Constand’s case.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has said that Mr Cosby cannot be retried on the same charges.