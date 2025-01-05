The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A 71-year-old man was shot dead outside a bingo hall as he confronted a man stealing from his car, and police say they have now arrested his suspected killer.

Kenyan Buchanan has been charged with capital murder in connection to the case, according to Fox 4.

Roger Smith was leaving a bingo hall in Fort Worth, Texas, early on New Year’s Day when he confronted Buchanan, according to the report. The suspect was allegedly stealing from the victim’s truck.

During the confrontation, Buchanan shot Smith and took his wallet and phone.

open image in gallery Kenyan Buchanan has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a man outside a Texas bingo hall ( Fort Worth Jail )

A witness saw Smith fall to the ground and the suspect fled the area in a White SUV, according to the report. Police then launched a search for the vehicle.

On Friday, Fort Worth police stopped a white Mazda that matched the suspected vehicle. Inside, officers found Buchanan with a passenger, the report stated.

Buchanan had cut his hair after the shooting and learned that Smith had died from news reports, according to Fox 4.

The suspect was then arrested and booked into Tarrant County Jail.