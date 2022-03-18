A recently released cellphone video captured the moment a Tennessee police officer used a taser on a Black delivery driver who asked to speak to his supervisor numerous times during a traffic stop.

The Hamilton County District Attorney's Office is investigating the incident, which began when Delane Gordon, a 28-year-old who was driving for Door Dash, was pulled over in Collegedale.

According to Mr Gordon's attorney, Ryan Wheeler, his client was making a delivery in the neighbourhood when he passed a police officer. The officer pulled a U-turn and began following Mr Gordon before pulling him over.

Mr Wheeler said Mr Gordon was only 300 feet from his destination when the officer stopped him. The attorney says his client has no criminal record and was fearful when approached by the police officer.

According to Mr Wheeler, Mr Gordon wanted to have a cordial interaction with the officer because he did not understand why he was pulled over. Mr Gordon claims he was not speeding or breaking any other traffic laws when he was targeted by the officer.

Mr Gordon claims he began filming the interaction with the officer when he noticed the situation was becoming more hostile.

The video starts with Mr Gordon's hands in the air as a white Collegedale police officer levels a taser at him. Mr Gordon is in the front seat of his car during the video.

The officer yells at Mr Gordon to exit his vehicle, and Mr Gordon explains to the camera what is happening.

"He said he pulled me over for a traffic stop and he's going to tase me," Mr Gordon says. "You can't do that officer because I called for your supervisor."

As Mr Gordon is explaining the situation the police officer continues to yell "get out" at him.

The officer claims that Mr Gordon "refused to give his information," but Mr Gordon rejects that, saying he did not refuse but just had questions about the nature of his stop. He is clearly holding his driver's license in his hand during the video.

"Sir, I feel uncomfortable, please get your supervisor," Mr Gordon says, as the police officer continues to scream at him to exit the vehicle.

"I don't give a s*** what you feel like," the officer says as he begins grabbing and yanking Mr Gordon out of the car.

"Please don't touch me," Mr Gordon says. "Please stop it, why are you being like this? Is this how y'all really are?"

The struggle continues as Mr Gordon continues to ask the officer to stop and not to hurt him, while the officer continues to try to drag him from the car.

Eventually Mr Gordon says "No, sir."

The police officer then says "I'm telling you to get out," before drawing his taser again.

"And I'm telling you that this is not lawful," Mr Gordon says, just as the officer shoots him with the taser.

Mr Gordon's cries of pain from the shock of the taser can be heard off-screen.

"Oh my God, that's not lawful, sir!" he shouts as he is shocked.

The video ends just before Mr Gordon exits his car.

Following the incident, Mr Gordon turned over the cellphone footage to the Hamilton County District Attorney's Office, which prompted its investigation.

"Hamilton County District Attorney General Neal Pinkston is asking the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) to investigate a traffic stop by the Collegedale Police Department that occurred on March 10, 2022," the DA's office said in a statement. "The driver was charged with speeding, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. No additional information on this incident will be forthcoming until the investigation has been completed."

Mr Gordon is facing charges for speeding, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest. Those charges carry a minimum of 6 months in jail if he is convicted.

However, Mr Wheeler said he is confident his client will be cleared of the charges.

The Collegedale Police Department said it was aware of the incident and launching its own review of the event. The police officer involved is still active on the department's roster as of Friday.

"The Collegedale Police Department has been made aware of the investigation request made by District Attorney Neal Pinkston regarding a traffic stop that occurred on March 10, 2022, and will be cooperating fully with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office as they conduct their independent investigation," the department said in a statement. "The Collegedale Police Department has launched its own administrative review of the traffic stop and will release the results of that internal affairs investigation once it has been completed. As is standard with any on-going investigation, additional comments and details will be provided at the conclusion of the investigation."