Five people have been wounded — including three critically — after a mass shooting in Bladensburg, Maryland, on Friday, authorities say.

Police received the first reports of a shooting on the 4300 block of Bladensburg Road, 40 miles east of Washington DC, at 12.28pm, FOX DC reported.

Five victims were taken to hospital, with three in a critical condition.

SHOOTING INVESTIGATION: Road is closed at Annapolis Rd/Bladensburg Rd in @BladensburgMD for a shooting investigation. Please use an alternative route. pic.twitter.com/5EnRbOThV9 — Bladensburg PD (@BladensburgPD) July 14, 2023

Bladensburg police say the Bladensburg and Annapolis Rds are closed and have asked the public to avoid the area.

No further information about the circumstances around the shootings has been released by authorities.

Police are expected to hold a news conference at 3pm.

Brad Bell, a bureau chief for 7 News DC, is at the scene and said in a Twitter post that four people travelling in a car were wounded when the occupant of another vehicle opened fire on a bridge over the Anacostia River.