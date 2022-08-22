Three bombs suspected across West Virginia town with church evacuated and courthouse device detonated
Police reportedly said they believe a third device may be inside a suspect’s home
Police are responding to three suspected bombs including at a church and a federal courthouse in a West Virginia town, according to local reports.
The Bluefield Daily Telegraph reported on Monday that officers in Bluefield had detonated a suspicious device found inside a federal courtyard and evacuated a church as they searched for a second bomb.
Police chief Dennis Dillow said that authorities believe there may be a third bomb at a suspect’s home. A spokesperson for the Bluefield Police Department told The Independent that there was an ongoing incident and that the FBI was at the scene.
According to the Telegraph, a bomb squad from the state’s capital city of Charlestone entered the federal courthous in Bluefield around 10:30am local time on Monday and performed a controlled detonation.
Around 1:10pm, bomb squad units were also seen preparing to enter the Westminster Presbyterian Church, and by 2pm began moving to a nearby house.
Police said that one person is in custody but declined to give more details. An agent from the Federal Protection Service, part of the Department of Homeland Security, was also involved.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.