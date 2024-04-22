The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Two young siblings killed by a drunk driver at a birthday party in Michigan have been pictured for the first time.

Eight-year-old Lana and Zayn, aged five, were killed when a vehicle plowed into the Swan Boat Club in Berlin Township at 3pm on Saturday. More than a dozen other children and adults were injured including the siblings’ mother and older brother.

The children’s last name was not made public on a GoFundMe page which asked for donations towards their funerals. Diane Harrington, a family member, also said that the children’s mother, Mariah, and older brother, Jayden, were “still in critical condition” and that leftover money from donations would be used for medical expenses.

The two siblings, Lana, 8, and Zayn, 5, were identified online by family members ( Diane Harrington/ GoFundMe )

As of Monday, the page had raised over $175,000.

An updated message read: “The family can not thank everyone enough for the continued support at a time like this. Jayden had a long surgery yesterday and will have quite the recovery ahead of him but he is awake and in the comfort of his family.

“Mariah is now awake and also has a long recovery ahead of her. Continued prayers needed as the family navigates through this tough time.”

On Saturday 20 April, a car collided with the boat club, stopping 25 feet inside the building, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

An unnamed 66-year-old woman was driving the car, authorities said. She has been taken into police custody on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, causing death.

The sheriff’s office noted that “additional criminal charges will likely be brought” against the driver. The investigation is ongoing.

First responders described the scene as “extremely chaotic,” the sheriff’s office said, with aid provided to 13 other victims. Three children and six adults were transported to local hospitals with “serious injuries.”

Swan Boat Club wrote on Facebook that it will be closed due to a “terrible accident” on Saturday resulting in “many injuries, and much damage to the pavilion.”

“Please keep all the people and families in attendance in your prayers,” the venue said.