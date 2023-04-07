Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Actor and model Sara Foster has blamed the “liberal” politicians leading San Francisco following the stabbing death of the co-founder of Cash App Bob Lee.

The tech guru called 911 and said he was bleeding out as he lay dying from his wounds on a street in the city, new audio has revealed.

Police found the 43-year-old unconscious on the pavement at around 2.40am on Tuesday, about six minutes after he called the emergency services to say that he had been attacked and was bleeding heavily, according to The San Francisco Standard.

Mr Lee was taken to San Francisco General Hospital, where he passed away.

Little information has been released about the stabbing and the authorities haven’t shared any details about a possible suspect.

Mr Lee was the chief product officer at MobileCoin – a crypto company, a former executive at Square – a payment firm now called Block, and the founder of Cash App, also a payment app.

Ms Foster, 42, is the daughter of musician and producer David Foster, who has worked with artists like Paul McCartney, Dolly Parton, Celine Dion, and Whitney Houston.

Sara Foster attends Fashion Island's StyleWeekOC In Partnership With SIMPLY â Day Two at Fashion Island on September 17, 2022 in Newport Beach, California (Getty Images for Fashion Island)

Ms Foster reacted to Mr Lee’s death in an Instagram story, writing:

“I have no words. SF is a complete s***hole. I am a registered Democrat and feel confident saying liberal politicians are ruining cities”.

“Disgusting. My heart breaks for this family,” she added.

She previously said she supported Rick Caruso for mayor of Los Angeles, according to Fox News Digital. The billionaire developer lost the 2022 mayoral race to former Congresswoman Karen Bass.

Mr Lee made the 911 call to report that he had been attacked at 2.34am on 4 April, yelling “help” several times and telling the dispatcher that he had been stabbed and that he was bleeding out, The Standard notes.

Cash App creator Bob Lee has reportedly been stabbed to death in San Francisco (MobileCoin)

The dispatcher can then be heard telling officers about what has happened.

“There’s a male screaming ‘help,’ saying, ‘someone stabbed me,’” the dispatcher says in 911 audio shared online. “Advised he is bleeding out.”

The San Francisco police Commissioner Kevin Benedicto said at a meeting of the commission earlier this week that some social media users “are exploiting this horrific incident for political gain”.

“A small minority has tried to weaponize this tragedy to advance a narrative about a crime wave that just isn’t borne out by the data in San Francisco,” he added on Thursday, according to The New York Times.

“There are real problems about crime that need to be addressed in San Francisco,” he told the paper. “But you’re seeing people from tech, from certain political circles, who are trying to draw explicit connections to certain policies and elected officials when we don’t even yet know the facts of the case.”

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins told ABC7 that “anytime we have somebody who has committed murder, we should all be concerned if they are out and about on our streets. That is why SFPD is working so hard to solve this case ... Unfortunately, this is one that’s going to take time to solve”.

She was asked by the outlet if she would “consider it unusual for a kitchen knife to be used in an alleged targeted attack?”

“As a former prosecutor in our homicide unit, I have seen murders committed in all various types of ways. Oftentimes people who choose to commit murder choose to do it in ways they believe they can more successfully get away with it,” Ms Jenkins said.

“I would ask that people not rush to judgment about the circumstances of this murder, we have nothing about how this happened, whether this was a repeat offender or a targeted attack,” she added.