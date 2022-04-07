Three ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in California home during welfare check
Police in California have discovered three "severely decomposing bodies" during a welfare check, according to reports.
Officers in the Irvine Police Department found the bodies inside a house around 10:30am on Wednesday. They were visiting to conduct a welfare check on behalf of a Canadian family, according to NBC Los Angeles.
Fox 11 reports that Canadian law enforcement members contacted the Irvine police department and asked them to conduct the check. A couple and their son lived at the home, and their family back in Canada was worried after not hearing from them for more than a year.
