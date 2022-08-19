Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man arrested for purchasing human body parts online

Officials say remains were stolen from University of Arkansas mortuary

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Friday 19 August 2022 18:27

Man charged with buying human body parts online

A Pennsylvania man was arrested for allegedly buying body parts online from a woman in Arkansas, which were later found stored in buckets at his former home.

Investigators say that the woman allegedly stole the remains from a mortuary at the University of Arkansas before mailing them to Jeremy Pauley.

Mr Pauley, 40, has been charged with abuse of a corpse, receiving stolen property and dealing in the proceeds of unlawful activities.

Authorities say they were called to the suspect’s former home in East Pennsboro Township in June. Police conducted a search warrant and seized the buckets, which a forensic pathologist confirmed contained human body parts.

According to a criminal complaint, those parts included brains, a heart, kidney, spleen, livers, lungs and skin. The complaint states that Mr Pauley intended to sell the parts to other buyers.

Prosecutors say that Mr Pauley bought the body parts on Facebook Messenger, and that after discovering he had bought additional remains, authorities intercepted them at the US Postal Service

Investigators have determined that the remains belong to the University of Arkansas for Medical Services.

“An employee of the mortuary service is under investigation by federal authorities for taking some human remains from the mortuary that were donated to UAMS. We are saddened and appalled that this happened,” the university said in a statement.

Mr Pauley was released on $50,000 bail.

“This is one of the most bizarre investigations I have encountered in my 33 years as a prosecutor. Just when I think I have seen it all, a case like this comes around,” Cumberland County District Attorney Seán McCormack said.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in