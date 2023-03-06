Three shot dead and one wounded in possible home invasion in Chicago suburb

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Three people have been shot dead and a fourth person wounded in a possible home invasion gone wrong in a Chicago suburb – with a suspect now in police custody.

The deadly incident unfolded at around 8.15pm on Sunday when law enforcement were called to the 100 block of Lee Lane in Bolingbrook to a report of a possible home invasion, according to Bolingbrook Police.

Officers arrived on the scene to find four victims – two women, one man and a juvenile female – suffering from gunshot wounds.

Three of the victims – the child, man and one of the women – were all pronounced dead from their injuries.

The second woman was rushed to hospital where her condition remains unclear.

Authorities initially said that there was no information about the assailant of the horror attack.

In an update at around 11pm local time, Bolingbrook Police said that a suspect had been located and taken into custody.

“Our patrol officers and investigators are working diligently on all potential leads and evidence at this time,” the department said.

No further details have been released about how the suspect was detained.

Police have not released the identities of the victims or the suspect and it remains unclear whether or not they had any connection prior to Sunday’s suspected home invasion.

Law enforcement officials on the scene of the shooting (NBC Chicago)

The shooting comes just days after Lori Lightfoot became the first mayor in 40 years to lose a reelection bid in Chicago, at a time when the city is witnessing a surge in crime.

Ms Lightfoot, the city’s first Black female mayor and first openly gay mayor, failed to get enought votes to secure a spot in the runoff election.

On Sunday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said that Ms Lightfoot’s loss was a “warning sign for the country” that Americans want their cities to be safe.

“I showed up at crime scenes. I knew what New Yorkers were saying. And I saw it all over the country. I think, if anything, it is really stating that this is what I have been talking about. America, we have to be safe,” Mr Adams told CNN.