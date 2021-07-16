Two charged over plot to blow up Democratic headquarters as pipe bombs and scores of firearms seized

Two men have been arrested in connection with a 2020 plot to blow-up Democratic headquarters in Sacramento, California.

Ian Benjamin Rogers, 45, and Jarrod Copeland, 37, are facing multiple charges including conspiracy to destroy by fire in connection with an alleged plan that sought to target Democrats in the wake of Donald Trump’s election defeat to Joe Biden.

The pair allegedly planned to attack the John L. Burton Democratic Headquarters in the state capital, with prosecutors stating that the pair hoped the attack would be the first of many.

“According to the indictment, the defendants planned to use incendiary devices to attack their targets and hoped their attacks would prompt a movement,” a statement, from the US Attorney’s Office said.

Mr Rogers’s home was raided by police on 15 January, where authorities found five pipe bombs, up to 50 firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition, prosecutors said. Following Mr Rogers’s arrest, Mr Copeland is accused of attempting to destroy evidence of the plan.

It wasn’t known on Thursday evening whether the men have attorneys who could speak on their behalf.

According to an indictment unsealed on Thursday in San Francisco federal court, Mr Rogers wrote: “I want to blow up a democrat building bad”. Mr Copeland responded, “I agree” and “Plan attack,” the indictment said.

In late December 2020, Mr Copeland told Mr Rogers he contacted an anti-government militia group to gather support for their movement, according to court documents.

In one exchange, Mr Rogers wrote to Mr Copeland, “after the 20th we go to war,” meaning that they would initiate acts of violence after Joe Biden’s inauguration on 20 January, 2021, the court papers say.

Rusty Hicks, chair of the California Democratic Party, called the accusations “extremely disturbing”.

“We are relieved to know the plot was unsuccessful, the individuals believed to be responsible are in custody, and our staff and volunteers are safe and sound,” Mr Hicks said in a statement. “Yet, it points to a broader issue of violent extremism that is far too common in today’s political discourse.”

Mr Copeland was arrested Wednesday and made an initial court appearance Thursday. He is scheduled to appear in court again on July 20 for a detention hearing. Mr Rogers is scheduled to appear in court July 30 for a status conference.

If convicted on all charges, each defendant faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, officials said.

Additional reporting by Associated Press