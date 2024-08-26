Border Patrol agent accused of forcing women to expose ‘bare chests’ to him

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A former border patrol agent was arrested for allegedly demanding women seeking entry into the US undress during virtual processing, according to authorities.

Shane Millan, 53, of Jefferson County, New York, was taken into custody on four counts of deprivation of rights under color of law, the US Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York announced in a statement.

Officials allege that Millan forced three women to expose their “bare chests” to him over a webcam and a fourth to expose her breasts to him while her bra remained on. The officer allegedly told the women the searches were necessary for them to enter the US, which is not accurate.

The officer’s demands were for his own gratification, the release states. The crimes took place around 10 and 25 of August, court records state.

The Independent has emailed the US Customs and Border Protection for comment.

A US Customs and Border Protection patch is seen on the arm of an agent in the Jacumba mountains on October 6, 2022 in Imperial County, California. Earlier this month, a New York agent was arrested after forcing women to expose their bare chests to him ( AFP via Getty Images )

The agent allegedly committed the acts in Jefferson County, close to the Canadian border, charging documents revealed.

US Customs and Border Protection said in a statement to CNN that it “does not tolerate misconduct within our ranks,” while not specifically addressing Millan’s case.

“When we discover any alleged or potential misconduct, we immediately refer it for investigation and cooperate fully with any criminal or administrative investigations,” the statement added.

United States Magistrate Judge Thérèse Wiley Dancks arraigned Millan on 22 August in Syracuse. He has been released pending a trial, which is scheduled for 21 October in Syracuse, New York, court records show.