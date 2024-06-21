Woman busted giving Botox injections in Florida mall’s parking lot for $150 to $350, cops say
A Miami woman is facing charges after being caught trying to give Botox injections in a mall’s parking lot, police said.
Lina Alexandra Gutierrez-Farfan, 48, was recently arrested by Miami–Dade police. She was charged with practicing health care without a license and possession of prescription drugs with intent to sell or deliver.
The police investigation started after a client complained that he got multiple injections and one left a lump on his forehead that lasted for a month, according to a police report obtained by WPLG.
Gutierrez-Farfan was charging patients $150 to $200 per session, police said. The person who reported the case to police was under the impression that Gutierrez-Farfan was a licensed provider.
Detectives planned a sting to meet Gutierrez-Farfan in the parking lot of the Midway Crossing Mall.
Gutierrez-Farfan had agreed to do the injections for $350, police said.
When she arrived in the lot, officers saw her removing a gray cooler bag from her car, the report stated. Police detained her and found two vials that contained suspected Botox and a box labeled with a type of filler.
Authorities also said they found syringes and bandages inside the cooler bag.
Officers arrested Gutierrez-Farfan and found she was not licensed to perform any medical procedures in Florida, according to WPLG.
She was released from prison on $5,000 bond.