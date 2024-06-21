The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A Miami woman is facing charges after being caught trying to give Botox injections in a mall’s parking lot, police said.

Lina Alexandra Gutierrez-Farfan, 48, was recently arrested by Miami–Dade police. She was charged with practicing health care without a license and possession of prescription drugs with intent to sell or deliver.

The police investigation started after a client complained that he got multiple injections and one left a lump on his forehead that lasted for a month, according to a police report obtained by WPLG .

Gutierrez-Farfan was charging patients $150 to $200 per session, police said. The person who reported the case to police was under the impression that Gutierrez-Farfan was a licensed provider.

Lina Alexandra Gutierrez-Farfan is accused of giving unlicensed Botox injections. Florida police say they caught her in a sting at a mall’s parking lot. ( Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department )

Detectives planned a sting to meet Gutierrez-Farfan in the parking lot of the Midway Crossing Mall.

Gutierrez-Farfan had agreed to do the injections for $350, police said.

When she arrived in the lot, officers saw her removing a gray cooler bag from her car, the report stated. Police detained her and found two vials that contained suspected Botox and a box labeled with a type of filler.

Authorities also said they found syringes and bandages inside the cooler bag.

Officers arrested Gutierrez-Farfan and found she was not licensed to perform any medical procedures in Florida, according to WPLG.

She was released from prison on $5,000 bond.