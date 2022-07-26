Seven-year-old boy seriously injured in hit-and-run crash with 11-year-old behind the wheel
The driver of the silver Kia, later idenftied as an 11-year-old boy, left the car at the scene of the crash and fled on foot
A seven-year-old boy is being treated for serious injuries after he was struck in a hit-and-run by the driver of a car who police say was an 11-year-old child.
At around 6.49pm on Monday, the Metropolitan Police Department of Washington DC responded to a report about a crash that had taken place close to a playground on the city’s southeast side, less than one mile from the Maryland state border.
When DC police officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a conscious and alert seven-year-old boy who had been struck by a silver Kia, which the driver of the vehicle had abandoned at the scene of the crime before escaping on foot.
The child suffered a serious but non-life-threatening injury and was airlifted to a nearby hospital’s trauma centre, police said, according to NBC Washington.
“The driver of the vehicle has been identified, and is an 11 year-old juvenile male,” the DC Police said in a written statement to The Independent.
Video footage from Fox 5 News showed the silver Kia reportedly involved in the hit-and-run being towed away from the residential area where the Monday night crash had occurred, spotlighting how both a school and a recreational centre were both just metres away from where the incident unfolded.
An investigation into the incident has been opened by the Office of the Attorney General, a spokesperson for the DC Police told The Independent.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.