Eight-year-old boy shot and killed by man randomly firing at cars passing his home in South Carolina

New Hampshire child was hospitalised and later died

Gino Spocchia
Tuesday 31 May 2022 18:55
<p>The scene of the shooting on Saturday in South Carolina</p>

The scene of the shooting on Saturday in South Carolina

(WPDE)

A 40-year-old man has appeared in court in South Carolina on attempted murder charges after he was arrested for shooting a boy, who later died.

Local news reports said Charles Montgomery Allen appeared in court on Sunday on charges of attempted murder and for discharging a firearm into a vehicle while occupied.

He is being held at a detention facility in Florence County, a sheriff was reported as saying, not far from where the incident occurred on Saturday.

The boy was sitting in his father’s car in the passenger seat when a bullet struck his neck, NBC Boston reported. The Mercury News said the boy was visiting family for a graduation and was from New Hampshire.

Recommended

Mr Allen was alleged to have fired shots randomly towards a vehicle containing the eight-year-old and his father, and the boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries and underwent surgery.

He was pronounced dead on Monday and new charges are likely, NBC Boston reported. It is unclear however if Mr Allen had a lawyer or had entered a plea.

“No motive”, said Florence County Sheriff TJ Joyce to WBTW. “He’s got a history, He’s incarcerated now without incident. Just a senseless, senseless act.”

Charles Montgomery Allen, 40

(Florence County Sheriff’s Office via WPDE)

Mr Allen, who WPDE reported was denied bail, had been shooting from his home on Old Ford Road and allegedly thought people were “out to get him”. He also shot the walls inside his home before allegedly aiming at cars.

The school district in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, where the boy attended before his death has since paid tribute after the Florence County Coroner’s Office identified him as Quarius Dunham, it was reported.

Multiple police cars arrived at the scene

(WPDE)

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I share the sad news that one of our third grade students at LHS was killed this weekend,” superintendent Steve Zadravec said in a statement. “His family was on vacation and were victims of a random shooting in South Carolina.”

He continued: An event like this touches our community as a whole. Our hearts are with the family as we support each other through this unbelievable tragedy.”

The Independent has approached the Florence County Coroner’s Office and Sheriff’s Office for further comment.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in