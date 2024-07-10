Support truly

An Ohio man has been charged with the murder of his 24-year-old girlfriend whose body he is accused of dumping in a park trash can.

Sean Goe, 26, is accused of the slaying of Raychel Sheridan, whose body was found by sanitation workers in the park in Canton last month, according to police.

Investigators claim that on June 30, Goe allegedly beat Sheridan to death and then transported her body in a vehicle to dispose of her body.

Sheridan was reported missing last Tuesday, and sheriffs began searching for her after they conducted a welfare check at her apartment. When they entered her apartment they reportedly found evidence of foul play, according to Fox8.

Deputies spotted Goe driving Sheridan's SUV and tried to pull him over, but he allegedly fled the vehicle on foot. That kicked off an "extensive search" according to police.

Goe was ultimately located by police hiding out at a homeless shelter and was arrested on July 3 on outstanding warrants for domestic violence.

Sean Goe, 26, of Plain Township, Ohio, has been charged with murder, tampering with evidence, gross abuse of a corpse, and domestic violence in connection to the death of Raychel Sheridan. Goe allegedly disposed of Sheridan’s body in a ‘trash receptacle’ according to investigators ( Stark County Sheriff’s Office )

After searching Sheridan's apartment and interviewing Goe, they determined that he was the one who killed her.

Sheridan's body was found after Goe's arrest on July 3 in the park on the city's southwest side.

Goe has been charged with felony counts of murder, gross abuse of a corpse, and tampering with evidence, as well as a misdemeanor count of domestic violence, according to the Stark County Sheriff's Office.

He is being held on a $1m bond and faced arraignment on Tuesday.

Sheridan's mother, Lisa, was in the courtroom on the day of Goe's arraignment, as was family friend Holly Clapsaddle.

Clapsaddle told ABC5 that she was in "utter shock" over the young woman's murder, and called Sheridan a generous person.

"I wanted him to see what he stole from us and that she's never going to be forgotten, and when we say Raychel, we truly say ray of sunshine," she told the broadcaster.

Canton City Prosecutor Katie Erchick Gilbert told the broadcaster that the case would be sent to the Stark County Prosecutor's Office "where they will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law."

Law enforcement officials are still investigating Sheridan's death.