Body of missing mom found decapitated and dismembered in dumpster

The dismembered and decapitated body of a young mother-of-two woman has been discovered in a dumpster.

Supermarket worker Julia Vieira Ribeiro vanished on 3 September, Jam Press reports.

Her remains were found by police officers on 9 September in a dumpster in Rocha Miranda, the North Zone of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

She had reportedly been decapitated, dismembered, and wrapped in a blanket.

She was then placed in a bin belonging to Comlurb, an urban cleaning company in the capital.

Police reported her head, right arm, and right leg were not located close to her body.

It is a practice often linked to drug trafficking factions.

The body of Julia Vieira Ribeiro was found in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (Jam Press)

Ribeiro, 24, an employee at a supermarket chain, leaves behind two young children.

There are currently no suspects of motive for the crime.

She was the mother of two children (Jam Press)

“Investigations are underway to determine who was responsible and clarify the crime,” said the civil police, who launched an investigation through the Capital Homicide Police Station.