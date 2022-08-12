Former Louisville detective to plead guilty in Breonna Taylor shooting case, lawyer says
Former Louisville detective Kelly Goodlett will plead guilty at her next court hearing on 22 August
Justice Department alleges ‘cover up’ in connection with Breonna Taylor’s killing
A former Kentucky police detective will plead guilty to federal charges for the 2020 fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor, her lawyer has said.
Kelly Goodlett, formerly with the Louisville Police Department, intends to plead guilty to helping falsify a search warrant and filing a false report, his attorney, Brandon Marshall said in court Friday, The Washington Post reported.
Ms Goodlett, who was released on $10,000 bond, plans to enter her plea during her next hearing before Judge David Hall in a Western District court on 22 August. If convicted, she could be sentenced to up to five years in prison.
She stands accused of falsely saying a postal inspector had confirmed to her that Ms Taylor was receiving packages for her ex-boyfriend, Jamarcus Glover, to justify the raid that led to Ms Taylor’s killing. The prosecution also alleges that Ms Goodlett then filed a false report to cover it up.
Ms Goodlett was ordered not to contact her codefendants, Sergeant Kyle Meany, and former detectives Joshua Jaynes, who are facing civil right charges.
Meanwhile, former detective Brett Hankison is accused of violating the civil rights of Ms Taylor, her boyfriend and three neighbors when he blindly fired shots in the apartment building, according to the prosecution. Ms Goodlett, who unlike her former colleagues has not been indicted, is expected to testify against them.
According to the Post, the manner in which her charges were brought suggests she has agreed to a plea deal.
The charges last week came more than two years after the fatal shooting of Ms Taylor, who was killed in her home during a botched police raid in March 2020.
“Breonna Taylor should be alive today ... We share, but cannot fully imagine, the grief felt by Breonna Taylor’s loved ones,” US Attorney General Merrick Garland said on 4 August.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.