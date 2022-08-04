Breonna Taylor: Four officers charged with federal civil rights violations following fatal 2020 shooting
Current and former officers lied to authorities and falsified documents that led to her death, according to Justice Department
Four current and former Louisiville police officers face federal civil rights charges more than two years after the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor, who was was killed in her home during a botched police raid in March 2020.
Officers include former Louisville Metro Police Department officers Joshua Jaynes, Brett Hankison and Kelly Hanna Goodlett, as well as current sergeant Kyle Meany. All were arrested by federal law enforcement officers on 4 August.
Officers Jaynes and Goodlett falsified information on a search warrant, violating Taylor’s Fourth Amendment rights, which led to her killing, and executed the search knowing they lacked probably cause, according to federal prosecutors.
US Attorney General Merrick Garland said the now-former officers conspired to falsify documents after Taylor was killed and agreed to lie to investigators following her death.
Hankison – who until Thursday was the only officer charged in connection with Taylor’s killing – was acquitted of three counts of felony wanton endangerment earlier this year after firing 10 rounds into her window and a glass door that went into a neighboring apartment.
On Thursday, he was charged with willfully using unconstitutional force.
Officers executed a search warrant at Taylor’s home on 13 March, 2020, relying on a falsified affidavit used to obtain the warrant, then “conspired to mislead state, local and federal authorities” in a subsequent probe, according to Mr Garland.
“Breonna Taylor should be alive today,” he said during a press briefing on Thursday.
This is a developing story
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.