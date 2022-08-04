Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email

Four current and former Louisiville police officers face federal civil rights charges more than two years after the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor, who was was killed in her home during a botched police raid in March 2020.

Officers include former Louisville Metro Police Department officers Joshua Jaynes, Brett Hankison and Kelly Hanna Goodlett, as well as current sergeant Kyle Meany. All were arrested by federal law enforcement officers on 4 August.

Officers Jaynes and Goodlett falsified information on a search warrant, violating Taylor’s Fourth Amendment rights, which led to her killing, and executed the search knowing they lacked probably cause, according to federal prosecutors.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland said the now-former officers conspired to falsify documents after Taylor was killed and agreed to lie to investigators following her death.

Hankison – who until Thursday was the only officer charged in connection with Taylor’s killing – was acquitted of three counts of felony wanton endangerment earlier this year after firing 10 rounds into her window and a glass door that went into a neighboring apartment.

On Thursday, he was charged with willfully using unconstitutional force.

Officers executed a search warrant at Taylor’s home on 13 March, 2020, relying on a falsified affidavit used to obtain the warrant, then “conspired to mislead state, local and federal authorities” in a subsequent probe, according to Mr Garland.

“Breonna Taylor should be alive today,” he said during a press briefing on Thursday.

This is a developing story