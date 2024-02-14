The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The parents of Brian Laundrie, the man who killed Gabby Petito, described the day their son called them to say his fiancé was “gone” as the day “everything hit the fan”, according to newly released depositions.

Brian Laundrie’s father, Christopher Laundrie, said his son was frantic as they spoke about what happened on the couple’s cross-country van trip during the summer of 2021 and had asked his parents to help find him an attorney.

When asked what he thought his son meant when he said “Gabby’s gone”, the father said he didn’t know. Those conversations happened on 29 August 2021. Ms Petito’s remains would be found in Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming weeks later.

Her family had reported her missing before officials found her body. Brian Laundrie was found deceased in a nature reserve after he went home to Florida on 1 September 2021 driving Ms Petito’s van. A local medical examiner’s office later determined he had died by suicide.

Upon his arrival, Chris Laundrie said his son seemed like “a kid who came home in trouble”.

Ms Petito’s parents, Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt, are suing Christopher and Roberta Laundrie, claiming they knew that their son had intentionally killed their daughter and withheld that information from them.

At the advice of their attorney, the couple said they decided not to return calls from the woman’s family as the investigation into her whereabouts was ongoing.

“I don’t know what the right thing to do — I don’t know how to respond to any of this,” Christopher Laundrie said. “I don’t know how anybody would handle it.”

When asked why he didn’t feel the need to contact Ms Petito’s parents, he said, “I should have done it maybe, but I didn’t, and then that’s that”.

Ms Petito and her fiance had started their journey in the summer of 2021 and she had been documenting it as an aspiring influencer. Her last post on Instagram was dated on 25 August 2021. At one point, she was living with her fiancé’s family.