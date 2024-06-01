The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Brett McAlpin, a member of the Mississippi “Goon Squad” convicted for torturing two Black men in a racist assault, has been accused of assaulting an incarcerated man in 2021.

Christopher Mack filed the lawsuit this week, stating McAlpin beat him for 45 minutes after he was arrested on 27 May 2021. McAlpin, a former Rankin County, Mississippi deputy, is named alongside eight other defendants in the suit, according to NBC News.

Mr Mack says the incident began when McAlpin and another deputy attempted to question him following his arrest, reported the outlet. Mr Mack says he chose to remain silent, and as a result, a third deputy hit him in the head with a set of keys.

McAlpin and another deputy then allegedly began to beat him, before he was dragged into a pod where six other people also participated in beating him, Mr Mack says, per NBC News.

As a result, Mr Mack says he suffered broken ribs, a broken nose and bruises, NBC News reports.

Brett McAlpin, pictured in his 2023 booking photo, is accused of brutally beating an incarcerated man while working as a deputy in 2021. ( Forrest County Adult Detention Center )

Mr Mack’s attorney says his client also suffered psychological damage from the attack.

“You can recover from a broken nose and broken ribs,” Trent Walker told NBC News. “There’s obviously ongoing psychological injury and we’re certainly trying to make sure that he gets the help that he needs there because as with many people that have been subjected to this sort of violence, it’s a traumatic incident.”

McAlpin was previously convicted of a horrific racist attack against two Black men in 2023.

McAlpin was one of six men found guilty of subjecting Michael Corey Jenkins and Eddie Terrell Parker to hours of abuse after breaking into the home they were staying in without a warrant in January 2023. He was handed the longest sentence of the “Goon Squad”: 27.25 years.

The group inflicted hours of torture, including tazering, waterboarding and assault with a sex toy. Former deputy Hunter Elward then shot Mr Jenkins in the month.

The group then attempted to cover up their crime by planting a gun on Mr Jenkins, destroying surveillance footage and submitting fake drug evidence.

The Independent has contacted the office of Aafram Sellers, attorney for McAlpin, and the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office for comment