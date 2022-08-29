Brian Robinson Jr: Washington Commanders running back shot multiple times
Authorities said that the player had suffered non-threatening injuries
Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr has been shot during an attempted robbery in Washington on Sunday evening.
Robinson, 23, was taken to the hospital with non-threatening injuries, according to a statement by the NFL team.
The team management met the player in the hospital and said that Robinson was in “good spirits.”
According to Washington DC police, the shooting was reported in the city’s northeast at around 6pm on Sunday.
Robinson suffered two “gunshot wounds to his lower extremities,” according to authorities.
The police are on the lookout for two possible suspects.
(More follows)
