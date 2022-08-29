Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr has been shot during an attempted robbery in Washington on Sunday evening.

Robinson, 23, was taken to the hospital with non-threatening injuries, according to a statement by the NFL team.

The team management met the player in the hospital and said that Robinson was in “good spirits.”

According to Washington DC police, the shooting was reported in the city’s northeast at around 6pm on Sunday.

Robinson suffered two “gunshot wounds to his lower extremities,” according to authorities.

The police are on the lookout for two possible suspects.

