Brian Robinson Jr: Washington Commanders running back shot multiple times

Authorities said that the player had suffered non-threatening injuries

Sravasti Dasgupta
Monday 29 August 2022 05:16
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) celebrates his touchdown in front of offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr. (72) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Landover, Md.

(AP)

Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr has been shot during an attempted robbery in Washington on Sunday evening.

Robinson, 23, was taken to the hospital with non-threatening injuries, according to a statement by the NFL team.

The team management met the player in the hospital and said that Robinson was in “good spirits.”

According to Washington DC police, the shooting was reported in the city’s northeast at around 6pm on Sunday.

Robinson suffered two “gunshot wounds to his lower extremities,” according to authorities.

The police are on the lookout for two possible suspects.

(More follows)

