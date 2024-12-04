Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Live view from Hilton hotel New York after fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson

Lucy Leeson
Wednesday 04 December 2024 15:49 GMT
Close

Watch a live view from the scene of the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on Wednesday (4 December).

Mr Thompson, 50, was shot dead on Wednesday morning outside the Hilton hotel in Midtown Manhattan, according to multiple reports. 

Police sources believe the killing was a “targeted attack,” the New York Post reported. A manhunt is now underway for the shooter who fled eastbound on 6th Avenue.

Thompson, who joined parent company UnitedHealth Group in 2004, and became CEO of UnitedHealthcare in 2021, was reportedly shot in the chest around 6:46 a.m. in front of the hotel. He was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Thompson was scheduled to speak at an investor meeting at the Hilton at 8 a.m.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in