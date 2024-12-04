The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Watch a live view from the scene of the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on Wednesday (4 December).

Mr Thompson, 50, was shot dead on Wednesday morning outside the Hilton hotel in Midtown Manhattan, according to multiple reports.

Police sources believe the killing was a “targeted attack,” the New York Post reported. A manhunt is now underway for the shooter who fled eastbound on 6th Avenue.

Thompson, who joined parent company UnitedHealth Group in 2004, and became CEO of UnitedHealthcare in 2021, was reportedly shot in the chest around 6:46 a.m. in front of the hotel. He was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Thompson was scheduled to speak at an investor meeting at the Hilton at 8 a.m.