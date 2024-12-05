The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Police are closing in on a suspect in the “brazen, targeted” shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson Wednesday morning.

New York police have searched a hostel in upper Manhattan where they believe the suspected shooter was staying, according to CNN. Investigators, meanwhile, found bullet casings at the scene with the words “deny,” “defend” and “depose” written on them, ABC News reports. They also recovered a candy wrapper and water bottle believed to belong to the suspect.

Fingerprint and DNA tests are ongoing.

The shooter had been hiding behind a car outside the Hilton hotel in Midtown Manhattan for about five minutes when Thompson exited Wednesday, police said. The suspect was spotted at a nearby Starbucks on West 56th Street and 6th Avenue shortly before the shooting.

Police said Thompson’s schedule for Wednesday was widely known, ABC News reports.

open image in gallery Police are closing in on the suspect believed to have killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson early Wednesday ( AP )

The shooter, who was wearing a mask, approached Thompson from behind and shot him in the right calf and back at 6:46 a.m.

Video of the incident shows the shooter calmly walking up behind Thompson before shooting him multiple times, then calmly crossing the street. The footage also shows there was a bystander who witnessed the shooting and ran away as the suspect fired at Thompson.

Police do not believe the shooter was a professional.

He fled on an E-bike, according to authorities.

Moment gunman shoots UnitedHealthcare boss Brian Thompson dead in New York City captured on surveillance video

Police described the shooter as a white man wearing a black hoodie and black pants with a gray backpack. It’s believed the suspect used a gun with a silencer. A food cart vendor near the scene of the shooting told NBC News that he did not hear any gunshots.

There is a $10,000 reward for any information on the suspect.

open image in gallery Police are offering a $10,000 reward for information on the shooter ( EPA )

UnitedHealth Group, which owns the insurance company, was holding its annual Investor Conference Wednesday. The company canceled the event following the shooting. Thompson was scheduled to speak there at 8 a.m.

Thompson’s wife, Paulette Thompson, told NBC News her husband received threats prior to Wednesday’s shooting.

“There had been some threats,” she told the outlet. “Basically, I don’t know, a lack of [health insurance] coverage? I don’t know details. I just know that he said there were some people that had been threatening him.”

She added: “I can’t really give a thoughtful response right now. I just found this out and I’m trying to console my children.”