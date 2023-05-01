Seven people including missing girls Brittany Brewer and Ivy Webster found dead in Oklahoma house
Two missing teenage girls have been found dead in a house in Oklahoma, along with their suspected abductor and four other people, authorities say.
Brittany Brewer, 16, and Ivy Webster, 14, were named in an Amber Alert on Monday morning after disappearing while in the company of a man named Jesse McFadden, who is reportedly a convicted sex offender.
But on Monday afternoon Okmulgee county sheriff Eddy Rice said the two girls and Mr McFadden are believed to be among seven dead bodies discovered in a rural home east of the city of Henryetta, about 50 miles south of Tulsa.
Mr Rice said that while he was still waiting for the identities of the bodies to be confirmed, “we believe we have found everything that we were seeking this morning”.
This story is developing and will be updated.