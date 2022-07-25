Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Bishop robbed of more than $1m worth of jewelry in the middle of church service

Lamor Whitehead was mid-sermon when a gunmen entered the Leader’s of Tomorrow International Ministry church

Bevan Hurley
Monday 25 July 2022 15:12
Brooklyn minister robbed at gunpoint during church service

A Brooklyn bishop and his wife were robbed at gun-point of more than $1m worth of jewelry during a live-streamed church service on Sunday, police say.

Bishop Lamor Whitehead was delivering a sermon when three armed men burst into the Leader’s of Tomorrow International Ministry in Canarsie at around 11.15am, the NYPD said in a statement.

Mr Whitehead can be heard saying “alright alright”, seen putting his hands up and then getting down on the ground as a masked assailant appears onscreen in the live-streamed footage, obtained by ABC7.

The men demanded jewelry from Mr Whitehead, 44, and his 38-year-old wife, police said.

In an Instagram post after the incident, Mr Whitehead said: “When I see them come into the sanctuary with their guns, I told everybody to get out, everybody just get out.

Brooklyn Bishop Lamor Whitehead puts his hands up during mid-service robbery

(YouTube)

Gunman wearing a balaclava appears on live-streamed footage of the robbery at the Leader’s of Tomorrow International Ministry in Brooklyn

(YouTube)

“I didn’t know if they wanted to shoot the church up or if they were just coming for a robbery.”

Mr Whitehead said the men took all of his and his wife’s jewelry, including his wedding band.

Recommended

The suspects fled the church on foot, got into a white Mercedes Benz and were last seen traveling eastbound on Avenue D, police said.

In the Instagram post, Mr Whitehead said he tried to chase the men out of the church after they fled.

Many in the congregation had been left traumatised by the incident, including his young daughter.

Bishop Lamor Whitehead appealed for information after he was robbed at gun-point during a sermon

(Instagram/LamorWhitehead)

“To the women in my ministry, to see tears in your eyes, to see the hurt, and the pain, and the violation. Thank you for continuing to trust the mission.”

He also criticised those who accused him of “scamming” churchgoers.

“It’s not about me being flashy. It’s about me purchasing what I want to purchase,” he said. “Y’all not gonna tear me down by your childish thoughts. I’m going to stay focused.”

Mr Whitehead appealed for information in apprehending the assailants, and said he was already receiving tips.

Estimates of the value of the stolen jewelry were initially reported as being worth approximately $400,000.

No-one was injured in the robbery, police said.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in