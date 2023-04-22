Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A desperate search is underway for a woman who was snatched off the street by a kidnapper in Brooklyn.

The NYPD released stills from surveillance footage showing the moment the woman was abducted just before 2am on Friday near the corner of Avenue W and Stillwell Avenue in Gravesend.

The first image shows the unidentified male suspect confronting the woman with his arms raised on a cross walk.

In the second image, he is seen carrying her in his arms.

The woman was then allegedly shoved into a Toyota minivan, which began driving north on Stillwell Avenue. A third image shows the vehicle.

Surveillance image shows a man approaching a woman at a crosswalk before Brooklyn kidnapping (NYPD)

A second image shows the suspect carrying the victim (NYPD)

A person passing by saw the altercation and reported it to the 60th Precinct.

Police have not yet identified the woman but said she is believed to be in her 20s, approximately 5’5” and 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a striped shirt, blue skirt and white sneakers.

The alleged kidnapper was described as a man in his 30s with a “light complexion” and facial hair, approximately 5’10” and 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, dark pants and black sneakers.

The victim was reportedly shoved into a Toyota minivan (pictured) (NYPD)

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). Tips can also be submitted at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on Twitter @NYPDTips.