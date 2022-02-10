9-year-old charged with fatal broomstick attack on 4-year-old

A nine-year-old in Alabama has been charged with assault for the death of her younger brother, records show. Her aunt has also been arrested.

The accused, who has not been named, was found by her aunt armed with a broomstick and was beating her younger brother, aged four, last Thursday.

He was found deceased at the address in Mobile, southeast Alabama, by police. The town is not far from the state border with Mississippi.

Court records allegedly show there are historical claims of abuse at the property on Jacob Drive, in southern Mobile, and an aunt of the children was charged on Friday, NBC News reported.

Among the pieces of evidence thought to have been used against the woman were signs of long-term abuse inflicted against the boy, including injuries. An autopsy was due to be carried out.

Yolanda Coale, aged 53, faces charges of aggravated child abuse for the death, according to records. She is the legal guardian of the two children.

Ms Coale told police she woke up on the day of the incident to find both children screaming, and found the nine-year-old hitting her younger brother. There were no further details about what took place.

“I’ve never seen her yell at anyone, scream, or lose her temper,” said a friend in an interview with WTVY TV, a local news station.

“I’m unaware of any abuse that Ms Coale could be accused of. I’ve never seen her be aggressive to anyone. To me, her children, her grandchildren,” said the friend, who wanted to remain anonyomous.

Her bail has been set at $150,000 (£110,693), and a hearing was scheduled for Wednesday, and it was unclear if she had attorney.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.