Suspected killer Bryan Kohberger appeared in court in Idaho for the first time on Thursday to face charges for the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

The 28-year-old criminology PhD student arrived in Moscow on Wednesday evening, after being flown under armed guard from Pennsylvania.

He was booked into Latah County Jail on four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary.

Mr Kohberger made his initial appearance before the Latah County Magistrate Court judge at 9.30am local time on Thursday and was served his arrest warrant. The court also decided the alleged killer will be held without bail for the time being.

After that, the suspect’s probable cause affidavit will be unsealed – a document that will cast light on what evidence led investigators to the suspect.

Just prior to the hearing, a sworn statement from a police officer revealed horrifying details about the killings - including where DNA was found and that a surviving roommate saw the killer.

While the details have been kept under wraps up until now, a source has revealed that police pulled Mr Kohberger and his father over twice on their drive from Washington to Pennsylvania so that officials could “look at his hands”.