Idaho murders - update: Bryan Kohberger affidavit reveals roommate saw killer and DNA found on knife sheath
Bryan Christopher Kohberger is accused of murdering Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in Moscow, Idaho
Suspected killer Bryan Kohberger appeared in court in Idaho for the first time on Thursday to face charges for the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.
The 28-year-old criminology PhD student arrived in Moscow on Wednesday evening, after being flown under armed guard from Pennsylvania.
He was booked into Latah County Jail on four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary.
Mr Kohberger made his initial appearance before the Latah County Magistrate Court judge at 9.30am local time on Thursday and was served his arrest warrant. The court also decided the alleged killer will be held without bail for the time being.
After that, the suspect’s probable cause affidavit will be unsealed – a document that will cast light on what evidence led investigators to the suspect.
Just prior to the hearing, a sworn statement from a police officer revealed horrifying details about the killings - including where DNA was found and that a surviving roommate saw the killer.
While the details have been kept under wraps up until now, a source has revealed that police pulled Mr Kohberger and his father over twice on their drive from Washington to Pennsylvania so that officials could “look at his hands”.
Bryan Kohberger allegedly ‘stalked’ house over and over again before Idado murders
Suspect Bryan Kohberger may have stalked the Idaho house where four students were brutally knifed to death “at least 12 times” before the killings, an arrest affidavit suggests.
The bodies of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were found at their King Road rental house opposite the University of Idaho in the city of Moscow on 13 November.
Mr Kohberger, a PHD criminology student from nearby Pulman, Washington, has been charged with their murders and appeared in an Idaho court on Thursday morning, just before which a probable cause affidavit describing the police case against him was unsealed.
Investigators state in the document that they received historical data for the suspect’s phone from AT&T for the time after his account was opened in June 2022 “to determine if Kohberger stalked any of the victims in this case prior to the offense, conducted surveillance on the King Road Residence, was in contact with any of the victims’ associates before or after the alleged offense.”
Graeme Massie has the details.
Bryan Kohberger ‘stalked Idaho murders house at least 12 times’ before killings
Investigators state nearly all incidents took place late at night or early in the morning
What new court documents can tell us about the University of Idaho murders
Authorities released an affidavit in support of suspect Bryan Kohberger’s arrest in the murders of four Idaho university students on Thursday as he appeared in court for his arraignment.
The affidavit is filled with horror new details about the 13 November killings of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin - and what led investigators to identify Mr Kohberger as the suspect.
Among the revelations was that a surviving roommate of the victims saw the masked killer in the home - and heard him say: “It’s okay, I’m going to help you.”
The affidavit also revealed that Mr Kohberger’s cellphone pinged in the vicinity of the home at least 12 times in the months before the murders - and may have returned to the scene hours after.
The DNA that linked Mr Kohberger to the killings was found on a knife sheath left next to the victims, the affidavit states.
Read the 18-page document in full below.
Read the affidavit on Bryan Kohberger’s arrest for the Idaho murders in full
The 18-page affidavit is filled with horror new details about the 13 November killings of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin
ICYMI: Masked killer’s chilling words, DNA details and new timeline: Key revelations in the Bryan Kohberger affidavit
Stunning new details about the murders of four University of Idaho students have been revealed in an affidavit supporting the arrest of suspect Bryan Christopher Kohberger.
Mr Kohberger, a 28-year-old criminology PhD student at Washington State University, has been charged in the 13 November deaths of Ethan Chapin, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Madison Mogen, 21. They were killed in a rental home just blocks from the UI campus in Moscow, Idaho, right across the state border from WSU in Pullman, Washington.
The suspect was arrested in his native Pennsylvania, then extradited to Idaho, where court documents were unsealed following his first appearance before a judge in the state.
Portions were redacted but the remaining pages revealed chilling details about the murders - among them that a surviving roommate came face to face with the killer; Kohberger’s cell phone record and police traffic stops indicate he’d been casing the home; and DNA from a knife sheath was used to forensically connect the grad student to the crimes.
Here are the biggest revelations from the documents.
Key revelations from Bryan Kohberger’s arrest affidavit
Unsealed affidavit reveals new details about the killer’s movements - and mistakes that helped him get caught. Sheila Flynn, Rachel Sharp and Graeme Massie report
How police finally made an arrest in the Idaho murders
After months of cryptic statements and unanswered questions, family and friends of the four students murdered in Idaho in November have finally been given a breakthrough.
Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Kaylee Goncalves were found dead at a house near the University of Idaho campus on Sunday 13 November, mere hours after posting smiling photographs on Instagram.
The case shocked the small college town of Moscow, Idaho, and drew media attention from across the world, yet for nearly seven weeks police did not appear to have a suspect and gave little information about what they knew.
Now a 28-year-old criminology graduate student named Bryan Christopher Kohberger has been arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with the case, offering the hope of major progress in a case that some observers feared was going cold.
So how did we get here? This is a timeline of major events as far as we know them.
Timeline: How police finally made an arrest in the Idaho murders
For nearly seven weeks police gave little information on what they knew about the murders of Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Kaylee Goncalves, writes Io Dodds
WATCH: Goncalves family addresses public after Kohberger’s first court appearance in Idaho
The family of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the four University of Idaho students allegedly killed last month by Bryan Kohberger, addressed the public on Thursday after the suspect made his first appearance in Idaho court.
KREM2 reporter Amanda Roley captured the moment from the Latah County Courthouse steps.
Court documents raise question about role of roommates in reporting Idaho murders
New documents released in the prosecution against Bryan Kohberger are once again raising questions about the role of the two roommates who survived the University of Idaho murders.
The papers describe one resident, using just their initials, DM, thinking she heard victim Kaylee Goncalves say, “There’s someone here,” around 4am the morning of the murders.
Later, she told police she heard a male voice say, “It’s OK, I’m going to help you.”
Finally, after hearing crying from a neighbouring room, DM “opened her door for the third time...and saw a figure clad in nblack clothing and a mask” head out the door, according to the documents.
The roommate then “locked herself in her room.”
The reason this timeline matters is because police weren’t called until around noon later that day, hours after the alleged murder took place, giving the suspect time to flee the scene.
Here are some of the other unasnwered questions in this high-profile case.
These 12 questions remain unanswered after Idaho murders arrest
With each piece of information revealed or theory debunked, dozens more questions emerge. Sheila Flynn, Rachel Sharp and Andrea Blanco report on the murders that have rocked the small town of Moscow
You can read the full affidavit here.
Read the affidavit on Bryan Kohberger’s arrest for the Idaho murders in full
The 18-page affidavit is filled with horror new details about the 13 November killings of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin
How Bryan Kohberger’s trash helped police build their case
Bryan Kohberger’s trash ended up playing a key role in the student’s arrest last week in Pennsylvania.
As Idaho police searched for a suspect in the murder of four university students, officials got an early lead when they discovered male DNA on a knife sheath found at the crime scene.
Later, once police were able to track Mr Koberger’s car across the country to Pennsylvania, officials searched the trash outside Mr Kohberger’s family’s home, discovering a DNA profile with an extremely high likelihood of belonging to the father of the individual who left the knife holder behind.
Together, these details helped police charge the 28-year-old grad student with murder and extradite him back to Idaho.
Here’s how the arrest went down.
Timeline: How police finally made an arrest in the Idaho murders
For nearly seven weeks police gave little information on what they knew about the murders of Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Kaylee Goncalves, writes Io Dodds
Bryan Kohberger’s sister starred in slasher film where characters were stabbed to death
The Idaho murders case keeps getting stranger.
Suspect Bryan Kohberger is a graduate student who studied criminology and criminal behaviour before being accused of a quadruple murder.
Idaho murder suspect carried out study asking criminals how they chose victims
Questions also covered how they felt after committing a crime
Now, the New York Post is reporting that his sister, Amanda, starred in a low-budget slasher movie in 2011 called Two Days Back, about crazed killer murdering a group of students in the woods with knives and hatchets.
The Idaho crimes less people are talking about
Numerous people around the country have been following the investigation into the University of Idaho murders, and rightfully so.
The brutality and seeming randomness of the crime both boggle the mind.
Not to be missed in all the scrutiny of Idaho, policing, and crime in America, is another, lesser-mentioned tragedy: the disproportionate rate of homicide and disappearances among the state’s indigenous communities.
As Boise State researchers described in a recent article, Idaho’s first Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons found that Native Americans go missing at nearly twice the rate as Idaho’s average.
Sadly, it’s a trend that plays out in states across the country, particularly in the Western US.
Andrew Buncombe reported on the phenomenon last year for The Independent.
First missing person hotline for Indigenous women is a ‘moment in history’
In parts of the US, Native women are 10 times more likely to disappear, writes Andrew Buncombe
Bryan Kohberger received death threat from fellow inmate in Pennsylvania jail, report claims
The suspect in the murder of four college students received a death threat from another prisoner who yelled “F*** you - I’m going to kill you”, according to a new report.
The NewsNation report said 28-year Bryan Kohberger was subjected to to the threat while he was being held in Pennsylvania, before being transferred to Idaho where he faces four murder charges.
When the threat was made, Mr Kohberger was behind a glass screen as part of his protective custody arrangements, and apparently did not respond.
Journalist Ashleigh Banfield of NewsNation told viewers about a series of details during the four or five days that the criminology student was held at Monroe County Correctional facility before he was moved to Idaho where he is set to stand trial.
Andrew Buncombe has the story.
Bryan Kohberger ‘received death threat from fellow inmate’
“It seemed as though he slept most of the time. He wasn’t loud. And he was not mean”