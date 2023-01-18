Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

What could possibly be animal hair has been found at the home of Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the Idaho murders.

The authorities said in their application for a search warrant that they hoped to locate strands of hair that could possibly connect the suspect to the scene of the killings, either via hair from the victims or from a dog that was at the house where the murders took place.

One of the pieces of possible evidence taken from Mr Kohberger’s apartment was a “possible animal hair strand,” police said.

On 13 November 2022, students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were murdered in the college town of Moscow.

At the time of the quadruple homicide, two other female roommates were also inside the home on King Road but were left unharmed by the killer.

Initially, police said that the two survivors slept through the attack in bedrooms on the first floor of the three-storey home.

However, the police report reveals that one of the two surviving roommates actually came face to face with the masked killer inside the home.

The survivor, identified only as D.M. in the documents, told investigators she was actually in her bedroom on the second floor of the home – the same floor where Kernodle and Chapin were killed – and was stood in the doorway as the killer walked right past her.

According to D.M.’s terrifying account, she had gone to sleep in her bedroom on the second floor of the three-floor home and was woken by what sounded like Ms Goncalves playing with her dog in one of the third-floor bedrooms.

A short time later, D.M. said that she heard someone believed to be either Goncalves or Kernodle saying “there’s someone here”.

Minutes later, D.M. said that she looked out of her bedroom for the first time but did not see anything. She then opened her door for a second time when she heard what she thought was crying coming from Kernodle’s room, the documents state.

At that point, she said she heard a man’s voice saying “it’s ok, I’m going to help you”.

When she opened her door for a third time minutes later, she said she saw “a figure clad in black clothing and a mask that covered the person’s mouth and nose walking towards her”.

As she stood in a “frozen shock phase,” she said the man – who she did not recognise – walked past her and headed toward the back sliding glass door of the home. She then locked herself in her room.

Despite the close encounter, a 911 call wasn’t made until 11.58am – eight hours later. The call, made from one of the surviving roommates’ cellphones – reported an “unconscious individual”.

It is not clear why D.M. waited eight hours to alert authorities to the scene after seeing an unidentified masked man inside the home and hearing concerning noises.

Investigators have previously revealed that Ms Goncalves’ pet dog Murphy was found unharmed inside the home.

The affidavit has revealed that the dog – which she shared with her ex-boyfriend – was found unharmed in MS Goncalves’ bedroom on the third floor. Ms Goncalves and Madison Mogen were both found dead in Ms Mogen’s bedroom.

A security camera near the home picked up the sound of a dog barking numerous times starting at 4.17am, the affidavit states.

It is not clear if the suspect encountered the dog and shut it in Ms Goncalves’ room or if it was already in there at the time of the murders.

More follows...