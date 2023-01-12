Bryan Kohberger – live: Idaho murders suspect’s next court date revealed at status hearing
Bryan Kohberger is charged with the murders of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in Moscow on November 13
Suspected killer Bryan Kohberger appeared in court today charged with the murders of four University of Idaho students in a brutal 13 November knife attack.
Dressed in an orange t-shirt, the 28-year-old criminology PhD student agreed to waive his right to a speedy preliminary hearing, now scheduled for 26 June at the request of his defence attorney.
Until then, Mr Kohberger will be held behind bars at Latah County Jail after being denied bail for a second time.
His court appearance coincided with the start of the spring semester at the University of Idaho, with many students returning to campus for the first time since the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.
Several students spoke out about their relief that the suspect is now behind bars, with sophomore Ryder Paslay telling KXLY that he “breathed [a] sigh of relief and I’m pretty sure my mom did the same thing” when news broke of Mr Kohberger’s arrest.
Why did Bryan Kohberger’s defence request his next hearing is scheduled for June?
After a brief appearance at Latah County Court in Moscow, Mr Kohberger’s defence request for a preliminary hearing in June was granted by a judge.
Attorneys for the Washington State University criminal justice PhD student had previously made a request for discovery on Tuesday, likely explaining why the defence would need more time to go through the evidence.
Mr Kohberger’s public defender Anne Taylor asked for police reports, digital media recordings, search warrants and more documentation pertaining to the investigation to be released to her office.
Bryan Kohberger appears in court with face wounds
The 28-year-old criminology PhD student appeared in Latah County Courthouse in Moscow at 8am PST on Thursday morning for a status hearing in his murder case.
Dressed in an orange t-shirt, the accused killer agreed to waive his right to a speedy preliminary hearing, with his attorney actually requesting that his next court date be set for June.
The Independent's Rachel Sharp has the story:
Bryan Kohberger to appear in court again on 26 June
Mr Kohberger appeared in court on Thursday for a status hearing.
He told the court on Thursday that he waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing, NewsNation reported.
The 28-year-old criminology PhD student was scheduled to appear in court again on 26 June at Latah County Courthouse in Moscow.
Bryan Kohberger appears in court today
Suspected killer Bryan Kohberger is set to appear in court today charged with the murders of four University of Idaho students in a brutal 13 November knife attack.
A status hearing for the 28-year-old criminology PhD student is scheduled for 8am PST on Thursday in Latah County Courthouse in Moscow.
The accused killer is not expected to enter a plea at Wednesday’s hearing but is said to be planning to fight the allegations.
The murder suspect’s preliminary status hearing was originally been slated for 10am PST but was rescheduled late last week.
A court order announcing the change revealed that there was a scheduling conflict with the original time.
“Due to scheduling conflicts, the parties stipulated changing the time of said hearing. Therefore, with good cause, it is hereby ordered that the Preliminary Status Hearing will be held on January 12, 2023 at 8:00 am. (PST) in Courtroom I of the Latah County Courthouse,” the order reads.
Mr Kohberger last appeared in court in Pennsylvania on 3 January to waive an extradition hearing to Idaho – four days after his bombshell 30 December arrest for the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin
For nearly eight weeks, the families of four slain University of Idaho students have waited in agony for answers about the unspeakable killings.
Hopes of finally getting some clarity finally came last week with the arrest of Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old criminal justice PhD student at Washington State University.
On 5 January, the probable cause affidavit outlining what led authorities to charge Mr Kohberger was made public, revealing horrifying details about the 13 November murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in the college town of Moscow.
The Independent's Rachel Sharp explores some of the questions left unanswered.
Ethan Chapin’s siblings return to university of Idaho nearly two months after murders
In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Ethan Chapin’s mother Stacy Wells Chapin remembered her son as a loving and carefree young man who touched countless lives before he was brutally murdered on 13 November.
Chapin’s girlfriend, Xana Kernodle, and her roommates, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, were also killed in the attack.
Ms Chapin also revealed that her two surviving triplets have returned to Moscow. She said she hoped they could now focus on their goals after experiencing the unthinkable tragedy and thanked law enforcement for their diligent work in supporting her family in the aftermath of the murders.
The Moscow Police Department, Idaho State Police and the FBI handled the criminal investigation that ultimately led to the Pennsylvania arrest of Washington State University criminal justice PhD student Bryan Kohberger on 30 December.
An affidavit for Mr Kohberger’s arrest, released last week after he was extradited to Idaho, revealed that law enforcement found his DNA in a knife sheath left behind next to one of the victim’s bodies.
The Independent has the story:
Wdid the surviving roommate wait eight hours to call 911 after seeing the killer?
Who was the intended target?
Is Bryan Kohberger the stalker Kaylee Goncalves complained about?
The Independent's Rachel Sharp reports on the questions still unanswered in the case:
Students return to Moscow relieved following arrest
Bryan Kohberger’s court appearance this week coincides with the start of the spring semester at the University of Idaho on Wednesday, with many students returning to campus for the first time since the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.
Several students spoke out about their relief that the suspect is now behind bars.
Sphomore Ryder Paslay told KXLY that he “breathed [a] sigh of relief” when news broke of Mr Kohberger’s arrest.
“I think a lot of people are a lot happier and in better spirits,” he said.
“When I heard the news, I was sitting around the living room with my family, watching the report about it.
“We all looked [at] each other [and thought] ‘Well, they got somebody who they think it is,’ and I breathed [a] sigh of relief and I’m pretty sure my mom did the same thing.”
Bryan Kohberger gave bizarre reason for why he was in Idaho
Murder suspect Bryan Kohberger allegedly denied the murders when questioned in Pennsylvania prison and gave an excuse as to why he was in Idaho.
The 28-year-old was held in Pennsylvania for several days before being transferred to Idaho to face four murder charges.
At one point he was asked why he had done the crimes he is charged with, to which he replied that he had done nothing, reported NewsNation.
Then, he was asked why he had gone to Idaho.
Mr Kohberger reportedly replied: “Because the shopping there is better”.
Bryan Kohberger devoted his life to studying crime. The Idaho murders have turned the tables
Bryan Kohberger became a household name upon his 30 December arrest in Pennsylvania for the killings of four University of Idaho students.
People from his past - though shocked - build a picture of a bullied loner who could be aggressive; fellow students from his time in Idaho describe a criminology zealot who ‘creeped people out.’
As he faces trial accused of shocking crimes, The Independent’s Sheila Flynn asks: Who really is Bryan Kohberger?
