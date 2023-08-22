Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Idaho student murders suspect Bryan Kohberger was investigated and kicked out of a law enforcement high school programme after complaints from female students.

Mr Kohberger, 28, is accused of murdering four University of Idaho students as they slept at an off-campus house last November.

Now a former high school administrator has discussed issues with Mr Kohberger when he attended the programme at the Monroe Career and Technical Institute.

Tanya Carmella-Beers told The Idaho Massacre podcast that she could not go into specifics of the claims made against Mr Kohberger.

But she said that if a student did something that would get an adult fired in the professional world they lost their place in the programme.

“Ultimately what had him removed from the programme, when I look back on it now, makes sense... the fact that he wanted law enforcement more than anything else in the world, if you look at it from just that perspective alone not knowing what I know… you’d be like, I’m so shocked,” she said.

“In that respect I am, but I know another little piece, which is the piece that occurred at the school... so that makes sense.”

She told the podcast that Mr Kohberger took the programme “extremely seriously” but that an issue was reported to the school by a group of females.

“A complaint was made, and the teacher reported it to me, and said, ‘You know, this is not something we can have,’” said Ms Carmella-Beers.

“An investigation needed to be conducted. Other students were interviewed. Bryan was interviewed. And there comes a time when decisions have to be made, whether it’s the decision the student wants or not.”

Mr Kohberger was kicked out of the law enforcement programme and transferred to the heating, ventilation and air condition course instead before leaving the school.

“I don’t think that maybe he necessarily grasped the depth and breadth of the issue at hand,” she added.

Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were found murdered at their home on 13 November.

Mr Kohberger was arrested at his family home in Pennsylvania on 30 December and was returned to Idaho.

A judge entered not guilty pleas to murder and burglary charges on his behalf during his May arraignment and he is set to go on trial on 2 October.