The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A 27-year-old man in Rhode Island reportedly strangled his mother, and then called 911 to confess that he’d killed her.

Bryan Wilson is suspected of killing his mother, Hawazoe Robinson, on Monday, according to NBC 10 WJAR. Wilson appeared at the Washington County District Court on Tuesday where he was charged with domestic second-degree murder and for violating a no-contact order.

Police in Narragansett were called out to Robinson’s home on Monday afternoon to conduct a wellness check. As they were responding to the home, Wilson allegedly called 911 to confess to murder.

He reportedly told the 911 dispatcher that he and his mother had gotten into a fight and that he choked her to death.

A neighbor told reporters at NBC 10 that police had previously been called to the house for calls related to Robinson’s son.

He was arrested in 2023 and charged with domestic simple assault. His mother was also the victim in that attack.

Wilson is being held without bail. His case has been referred to a grand jury, according to WPRI. Wilson’s next court date is scheduled for October 9.

Robinson reportedly converted a building on property she inherited from her father in Liberia into a free Christian school for children in need, according to a neighbor who spoke to NBC 10.

Neighbors who spoke with the broadcaster said she often visited Africa, and knew her to be friendly.