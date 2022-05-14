A suspect is in custody following a mass shooting at a Tops supermarket in Buffalo, New York, where police report “mulitiple” victims struck by gunfire after a shooter opened fire on 14 May.

It is unclear how many people have been injured and whether anyone has been killed; the Buffalo Police Department reported multiple injuries.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said she is “closely monitoring” the incident and has advised residents to avoid the area.

A statement from the Erie County Sheriff’s Office offers “condolences to the family and friends” of victims. New York Attorney General Letitia James said “all of New York is with Buffalo after this tragic mass shooting.”

US Rep Brian Higgins, who represents Buffalo in Congress, said he is “horrified” by reports and has offed federal support to local authorities if necessary.

A Tops employee who identified himself as Will G told The Buffalo News that he hid with a group of people in a supermarket walk-in cooler as gunfire rang out in the store.

“I just heard shots. Shots and shots and shots,” he told the outlet. “It sounded like things were falling over. ... I hid. I just hid. I wasn’t going to leave that room.”

This is a developing story