Professional bull rider shot dead by girlfriend, police say

A professional bull rider was shot and killed in a domestic incident in Utah, according to authorities.

Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, 27, was found outside an apartment complex in Salt Lake City with at least one bullet wound and was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries.

Allen, who was known on the PBR Tour as Ouncie Mitchell, was number 157 in PBR’s World Rank of bull riders.

Police say that LaShawn Denise Bagley, 21, who had been in an “on and off” relationship with Allen was arrested in connection with the shooting and faces charges of murder and felony discharge of a firearm.

Allen, who had a four-year-old daughter, had been in Salt Lake City to compete at the PRCA Rodeo at the Utah State Fair and was staying with the suspect while in the city.

“These two, we believe knew each other, they had attended the fair and then ended up at a bar and ended up arguing,” explained Det Michelle Peterson told Fox13.

“Then the male wanted to get some of his property from the apartment that he was staying in, while he was attending the fair and a gun was pulled out and he was shot.”

Court documents state that the suspect fired several rounds through the glass door with at least one round striking Allen in the torso.

“There is no indication of any forced entry or attempted forced entry into the apartment,” state the arrest documents state.

“The witness also stated that there was no entry or attempted forced entry into the apartment.”

Officials say that it is the tenth homicide in Salt Lake City in 2022.

“Ouncie got his name because he was born small. He grew up to compete with a huge heart. The PBR organization sincerely extends our own heartfelt condolences to Ouncie’s cousin Ezekiel Mitchell and the entire Mitchell family,” said PBR Commissioner Sean Gleason in a statement.