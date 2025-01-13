The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A Texas man is being accused of stalking WNBA star Caitlin Clark and sending her threats and “sexually explicit” messages on social media, authorities say.

Michael Lewis, 55, was arrested in Indianapolis on Sunday and has been charged with stalking, according to ABC News.

“No matter how prominent a figure you are, this case shows that online harassment can quickly escalate to actual threats of physical violence,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a statement.

Clark is one of the most famous faces in sports, playing for the Indiana Fever of the WNBA. She also led the Iowa Hawkeyes to back-to-back National Championship appearances in the NCAA tournament before turning pro.

Investigators said they learned of the possible stalking earlier this month. Lewis sent the star numerous messages over X between December 16 and January 2, police said.

open image in gallery A Texas man is accused of stalking WNBA star Caitlin Clark and has now been arrested. ( AP )

Authorities traced the X account to Lewis and determined he sent them from a hotel in Indianapolis, according to police. Officials added the location was “especially concerning” given that Lewis is a Texas resident.

Police spoke to Lewis on January 8 in the hotel room about making the posts.

“When asked why he was making so many posts about Caitlin Clark, Lewis said, ‘just the same reason everybody makes posts,’” police said in an affidavit. “When asked about posts that were threatening in nature, Lewis said it wasn’t him. Lewis claimed that this is just an imaginary relationship.”

Some of his posts were highlight in the police affidavit.

“@CaitlinClark22 been driving around your house 3x a day...but don’t call the law just yet, the public is allowed to drive by gainbridge...aka Caitlin’s Fieldhouse,” Lewis allegedly wrote.

Investigators told Lewis to stop making posts to Clark, but he continued in the days that followed.

“@CaitlinClark22 they said I was sending threatening texts...but the only though (sic) on my mind was...CAITLIIIIIIIIIIIINNNN,” Lewis wrote in another alleged message.

On Saturday, investigators spoke to Clark who said she did not know Lewis and that his presence made her “very concerned for her safety.”

open image in gallery Michael Lewis, 55, has been arrested in connection to the case. Clark said she was “concerned” for her safety after learning about the alleged stalking ( Marion County Sheriff's Office )

“Clark stated that she has been very fearful since learning of the messages and that she has altered her public appearances and patterns of movement due to fear for her safety,” police noted.

A no contact was issued and Lewis was told to stay away from the arenas she and her boyfriend frequent.

Lewis is being held in jail and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday, according to ABC News. He faces up to six years in prison if convicted.

Clark has become one of the faces of the WNBA since being selected No. 1 overall last year. She won Rookie of the Year honors in leading the Fever back to the playoffs. She has been tied to massive spikes in ratings and attendance at both home and away arenas since she rose to star level while at Iowa. She is the NCAA Division I all-time scoring leader.